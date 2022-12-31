5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Browns now eliminated from the playoffs, serious evaluation begins on the roster and what changes need to be made for next season.

Sunday at 11 a.m., Tailgate 19 looks at many key issues facing the Browns with host Tony Zarrella and former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* Joe Woods taking the blame for the team’s poor run defense

* Deshaun Watson’s continued support of head coach Kevin Stefanski

* Derek Carr’s decision to leave the Raiders for the final 2 games

* Is the benching of Washington QB Taylor Heinicke partly a financial decision?

* Joe Mixon’s claim that the Bengals are “the big dog of the AFC”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.