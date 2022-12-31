2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders as Cleveland deals with a widespread outbreak during its playoff pursuit.(David Richard | AP Photo/David Richard, File)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Browns now eliminated from the playoffs, serious evaluation begins on the roster and what changes need to be made for next season.

Sunday at 11 a.m., Tailgate 19 looks at many key issues facing the Browns with host Tony Zarrella and former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* Joe Woods taking the blame for the team’s poor run defense

* Deshaun Watson’s continued support of head coach Kevin Stefanski

* Derek Carr’s decision to leave the Raiders for the final 2 games

* Is the benching of Washington QB Taylor Heinicke partly a financial decision?

* Joe Mixon’s claim that the Bengals are “the big dog of the AFC”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in action as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the...
Garland questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Bulls
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game (video)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during...
Browns star Myles Garrett on benching: ‘Can’t put myself in that situation’