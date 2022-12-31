City of Cleveland to hold memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening.

The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek one year after being murdered.

Today, at 6pm, the West Park Police and Fire Memorial will hold a candlelight vigil to honor the one year anniversary of Cleveland Patrol Officer Shane Bartek’s Line of Duty Death. All are welcome to come to honor the life of this hero. pic.twitter.com/02RObvaiwD — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) December 31, 2022

Officer Bartek, 27, was killed in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive during a carjacking on Dec. 31, 2022.

A jury found 19-year-old Tamara McLoyd guilty of killing Officer Bartek on Aug. 3, and she was sentenced to lie in prison with eligibility for parole after 54 years on Sept. 27.

Tamara McLoyd

McLoyd, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, fled the scene in Officer Bartek’s personal car after shooting him.

“She was a terrorist on our streets,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley previously said.

The City of Cleveland also renamed a portion of Utopia Avenue, near the intersection of East 152nd Street, after Bartek. This is near the Cleveland Division of Police’s 5th District building, where Bartek served prior to his death.

“Patrol officer Shane Bartek was an officer known for his devotion and commitment to police work and to the citizens of the city of Cleveland,” Chief Wayne Drummond previously said. “The dedication of Utopia Avenue in officer Shane Bartek’s name will serve as a warm remembrance of his legacy to Shane’s family, the community and his fellow officers.”

