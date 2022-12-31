2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police officer returns to work following 13-month cancer battle

Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with...
Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Fourth District officer Vickie Przybylski returned to active duty on Dec. 29, according to a department Facebook post.

“It is officers like her that keep a close bond between us all,” the post read.

Przybylski said to remember why officers took the job.

“Try to help one person each and every day that you work,” she continued. “Help put them on a better path. Also, really look out for each other. Don’t wait till something bad happens to a fellow officer to pay attention. We are family and we are all we’ve got.”

