Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down I-71 north from a portion of Medina County to Wayne County Friday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near SR-83.

I-71 north is shut down from SR-539 to SR-83.

Drivers currently stuck on that route face nearly two-hour delays.

The cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, and if anyone suffered injuries is unknown at this time.

