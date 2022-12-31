2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties

Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties(OHGO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down I-71 north from a portion of Medina County to Wayne County Friday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near SR-83.

I-71 north is shut down from SR-539 to SR-83.

Drivers currently stuck on that route face nearly two-hour delays.

The cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, and if anyone suffered injuries is unknown at this time.

Return to 19 News on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

