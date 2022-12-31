Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue.

I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62.

Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the Everhard/Whipple Avenue exit.

However, drivers stuck between that exit and the crash have been on the highway for about an hour so far.

The cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, and if anyone suffered injuries are unknown at this time.

Return to 19 News on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.