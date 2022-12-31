2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue.

I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62.

Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the Everhard/Whipple Avenue exit.

However, drivers stuck between that exit and the crash have been on the highway for about an hour so far.

The cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, and if anyone suffered injuries are unknown at this time.

Return to 19 News on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton (Source: Taylor Weston)
Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton (Source: Taylor Weston)
Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties
Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties
Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say