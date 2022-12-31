Garland questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Bulls
Sustained right thumb sprain against the Pacers
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially ruled point guard Darius Garland questionable for Saturday’s game against the Bulls.
Garland is dealing with a right thumb injury he sustained in the fourth quarter against the Pacers on Thursday.
In addition, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman are also questionable.
