Garland questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Bulls

Sustained right thumb sprain against the Pacers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in action as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in action as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially ruled point guard Darius Garland questionable for Saturday’s game against the Bulls.

Garland is dealing with a right thumb injury he sustained in the fourth quarter against the Pacers on Thursday.

In addition, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman are also questionable.

