Man steals several items from apartment complex in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, police say

Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole multiple items from an apartment lobby early Saturday morning.(woio)
By Patrick Stout and Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole multiple items from an apartment lobby early Saturday morning.

The theft occurred at the Intro Apartments, located at 2075 W. 25th St., according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

During the early morning hours of 12-31-22, the male in the attached photos stole several items from the common area at...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, December 31, 2022

Police said the man stole ‘several’ items, but did not clarify the value of the items.

Anyone with information on the man has been asked to contact Det. Harper at 216-623-2710.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

