Man steals several items from apartment complex in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole multiple items from an apartment lobby early Saturday morning.

The theft occurred at the Intro Apartments, located at 2075 W. 25th St., according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

Police said the man stole ‘several’ items, but did not clarify the value of the items.

Anyone with information on the man has been asked to contact Det. Harper at 216-623-2710.

