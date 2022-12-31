2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice

By Alec Sapolin and Winnie Dortch
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood last week is speaking out and demanding justice.

Police previously said the Dec. 23 shooting happened at around 11:37 a.m. in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue.

The victim, identified as Brittany Snead, was transported to Metro Health in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

“It had to be somebody who doesn’t value life,” said Amiee Awad, Snead’s mother. “We want closure, we want to know what happened.”

Police said Snead was found with gunshot wounds to her head and body, but found no other victims or suspects at the scene.

While Snead’s family continues to search for answers, they have to tend to the children she did everything she could to raise by herself.

“She was always concerned about her children, always concerned about their welfare,” Awad said. “She was concerned about them having enough Christmas gifts because she was a single parent.

“She was a good mom,” Awad continued. “She didn’t deserve this.”

Anyone with information on the murder has been asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464 or the Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, where a $5,000 reward may be available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

