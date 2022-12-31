2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC's "The View," at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.

Walters’ death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by her publicist.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement.

During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary that drew gasps and criticism (while lost in the outcry were her additional duties extending beyond news). Her drive was legendary as she competed — not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network — for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more interviewers, including female journalists who had followed on the trail she blazed.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

But she was a natural on camera, especially when plying notables with questions.

“I’m not afraid when I’m interviewing, I have no fear!” Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

Walters is survived by her only daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.

___

Moore, a longtime Associated Press television writer who retired in 2017, was the principal writer of this obituary. Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in...
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
Recent frigid temps causing frozen pipes and now that it's warming up, they're busting
Northeast Ohioans struck with frozen pipes, flooding from cold weather woes
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
The shooting was at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 11200 block of Parklawn Drive, police said.
32-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, police say