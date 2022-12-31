Northeast Ohio Forecast: A wet but mild swan song for 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be rainy and mild with early highs in the lower 50s before the mercury begins to fall.

Clouds will blanket us tonight as lows slide into the mid to upper 30s.

New Year’s Day begins with clouds, but peaks of afternoon sunshine will accompany highs approaching 50.

Sunday night’s weather will include clouds and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be a day of grey skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Rain returns Tuesday along with highs maxing in the 60s.

