Northeast Ohioans struck with frozen pipes, flooding from cold weather woes

Local plumbers are backed up with service calls
By Harry Boomer
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Northeast Ohio thaws out from the blizzard that brought wind chills well below zero, once-frozen pipes are now flooding homes.

One plumbing and heating company has fielded thousands of calls since the frigid temps hit Northeast Ohio.

The Christmas holiday brought sub-degree temperatures, frozen pipes, broken boilers, and furnaces going down due to the cold.

Usually, thawing is a good thing... unless one of those problems hit your house.

John Langer, President of HJacks Plumbing and Heating, gives us a good perspective on the problems:

“Well, we’ve been very busy since early Friday morning of last week. Tell me what you’re dealing with. It started last week, a lot of frozen pipes, Harry, and a lot of no heats. As the days kind of progressed a little bit, they went from frozen pipes to thawing out, and that’s when we got a lot of the flooring type of emergencies.”

This is what Langer suggests to avoid problems when we know below-freezing temperatures are on the way:

“Number one, if you know this bitter cold is coming, leave some fixtures in your home running. Your kitchen faucet, your bathroom faucet. Moving water typically won’t freeze. If you have pipes on outside walls, open up the cabinet so you can get some heat.”

Warming temps may sound like good news, but it is also having some unintended consequences.

