Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning.

Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test.

This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and her sixth-lifetime OVI, troopers said.

Officials confirmed Auble was taken to the Stark County Jail, where she will wait until she is arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court.

12 people were killed in 12 crashes in Ohio throughout last year’s New Year’s holiday, with six crashes resulting from OVIs, according to OSHP officials.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.