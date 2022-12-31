Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare.

Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day.

She ran inside with them for just a few minutes and when she came out her window was smashed out and her purse was gone.

“There’s glass all over them and like I’m looking at my son’s car seat and I just wanna cry because there’s glass all over it and I just keep thinking I can’t ever put him back in that seat because there’s glass all in it,” Pennington said.

Pennington said she used to feel safe dropping off her kids at Kindercare on Glenwood Drive, but ever since what happened, she’s been on edge.

“It scares me thinking that someone was watching us, waiting to see, like, who are they gonna target, were they watching me? Did they see that I had two kids in my car like knowing that I would take longer to go inside,” the mom said.

She said the crooks stole her purse which had all her credit cards and ids, keys to her job, and even her prescription medication for anxiety.

“We have an alarm on our house, but I talked to my husband and now we’re gonna get new window sensors and we’re gonna get a new camera for our front door and we’re just talking new security because I don’t really feel safe anymore because they have my address,” Pennington said.

Pennington reported the crime to Twinsburg police.

Soon after she learned she wasn’t the only victim.

Another parent’s car was broken into shortly after hers also at a Kindercare parking lot in Hudson.

Detectives believe the crimes are connected.

“Makes me mad because they know that parents are busy, and they know we’re preoccupied and like generally there’s more than one kid or somebody screaming and you’re trying to remember 10 things at a time and it’s frustrating and it just makes me angry,” she said.

Now she’s left without a car window. She’s been trying to get it fixed but so far, the earliest she’s been told it can be done is in February.

“It’s winter and I have toddlers,” the mom said.

She’s hoping the police can stop whoever’s doing this from going after any other busy parents.

“They’re not looking at the people that they’re hurting as people,” Pennington said. “They’re literally looking at it as it’s a purse, it’s a bag, it’s a phone, it’s Air Pods I mean its stuff. They’re not looking at people they’re attacking as even people I think they’re literally just looking at the things they’re doing and taking stuff.”

19 News reached out to Kindercare to see if they’d be doing anything to step up security like adding cameras or some more lights to their parking lot.

