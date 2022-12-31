Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials.

The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed.

Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash.

Police have not confirmed how many cars were impacted.

Police also have not confirmed how many people were injured, or what caused the crash.

Officials confirmed officers will be at the scene for “several hours.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

