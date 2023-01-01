2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.

The fire department says one adult victim from the scene is under Summit County Medical Examiner’s jurisdiction.

Firefighters say another adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

