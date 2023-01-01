2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 hospitalized following head-on crash in Lake County, sheriff says

Two people were injured Sunday morning after a crash in Painesville Township
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash in Painesville Township, according to Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

The crash happened at 9:47 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Richmond Road, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials confirmed a brown Buick, driven by a 47-year-old man, was traveling north on Richmond Road when it veered into oncoming traffic.

The Buick hit a red Kia, occupied by a 64-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man, head-on, the post said.

The Kia went off the right side of the road and flipped upside down in a ditch, leaving the two trapped in the car until fire officials were able to free them from the car, officials said.

The man and woman were both taken to Metro Health for their injuries, officials said. Officials did not clarify the extent of the injuries.

The driver of the Buick was uninjured during the crash.

Officials said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

