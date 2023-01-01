3 men injured after Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters say three men were hospitalized in a Canton house fire on Sunday morning.

Canton fire says firefighters arrived at a two-story home located on the 1200 block of 24th Street Northeast after being called by neighbors.

Three adult men were alerted by smoke detectors, one male escaped out of the front door and the other two men jumped from a second-floor window, firefighters say.

canton fire 2 (canton fire department)

Firefighters say two of the men sustained substantial burns.

The other man’s injuries are unknown at this time but are not to believed to be life-threatening, firefighters say.

Two of the men were taken to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and the other man was taken to Aultman Hospital.

The house suffered heavy fire damage.

The fire is under investigation.

