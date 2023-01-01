2 Strong 4 Bullies
38-year-old woman killed and 5-year-old girl injured in Akron residential shooting, police say

(Source: 19 News)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 38-year-old woman was killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured in a residential shooting in Akron Saturday evening.

Officers say they arrived at the 1300 block of Brittain Road around 7:45 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Police say when officers arrived they found a 38-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl, inside the apartment with gunshot wounds.

The 38-year-old woman died at the scene, police say.

The deceased victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification, police say.

The 5-year-old girl sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the Akron Children’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries, police say.

There have been no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

