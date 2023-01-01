Akron Police Department: 35-year-old man killed in residential shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in an Akron residence late Saturday night.

police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue after they received a call about a shooting victim who was outside.

Officers located the victim and determined the shooting occurred inside, police say.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, police say.

Police say the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The 35-year-old victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.