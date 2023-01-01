‘A Christmas Story’ house owner and actor make up after viral outburst

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “A Christmas Story” house owner Brian Jones and actor Yano Anaya have made up after an argument between the two friends was caught on video on Nov. 15, 2022.

Anaya played the bully Grover Dill in 1983 “A Christmas Story” and in the video was standing on the steps of the “A Christmas Story” house taking pictures with fans.

In the video owner of the home, Jones tells Anaya to leave the property and never come back to the iconic home again.

The “A Christmas Story” Family Facebook page posted pictures of Jones and Anaya together and mentioned that the two friends made up since the video went viral.

The Facebook post mentions that Jones and Anaya have been friends for almost 20 years and that the argument has “Rekindle a relationship that’s better than it has ever been.”

The “A Christmas Story” House Facebook page responded to the post.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

