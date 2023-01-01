2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Dollar Tree employee found dead after police respond to call for man with weapon in store

When police got to the store, they said they found the employee dead. They arrested the suspect...
When police got to the store, they said they found the employee dead. They arrested the suspect a short time later.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police responding to a call for a man waving a weapon inside a Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky said they found an employee dead when they arrived.

Officers were dispatched to the store on New Year’s Day around 4:25 p.m. The man left the store before officers got there, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas.

When police got to the store, they found the employee dead. They didn’t immediately release her identity or say how she died.

Officers tracked down the suspect shortly after and took him into custody, Lucas said. His name wasn’t immediately available. Police didn’t say what type of weapon they believe he had.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Lucas said, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Tailgate 19 crew on Kareem Hunt
Tailgate 19 crew on Kareem Hunt
Two people were injured Sunday morning after a crash in Painesville Township
2 hospitalized following head-on crash in Lake County, sheriff says
Deadly shooting investigation.
Police: 35-year-old man killed in Akron residential shooting
3 men injured after Canton house fire
3 men injured after Canton house fire