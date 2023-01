CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following the Brown’s 24-10 victory over the Commanders, Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with media and it seems he may have not known his team could be eliminated from the playoffs.

Ron Rivera didn’t know the Commanders could be eliminated from playoff contention today 😳



(via @Commanders) pic.twitter.com/XXU1ow84SN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2023

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.