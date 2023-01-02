19 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Heavy rain, ponding, gusty winds for morning commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.

Widespread rain will move into our area after 2:00 a.m.

Rain will be moderate to heavy, and it will be accompanied by a little thunder, too.

The heaviest rain will fall between 4:00 a.m. and noon.

There will only be isolated showers in the area during the afternoon.

Tomorrow will also feature gusty winds, on the order of 30 to 40 mph.

Areas of patchy, dense fog will linger across our area through Tuesday morning.

Unseasonable warmth will be our other big weather story tomorrow.

Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s, but we will be well into the 60s tomorrow.

That’s record-breaking warmth!

The record high in Cleveland is 65 degrees (1874).

The record high in Akron is 60 degrees (2004).

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 65 degrees in Cleveland tomorrow, and 64 degrees in Akron.

Wednesday will also feature unseasonably warm weather, with highs topping out around 60 degrees.

After Wednesday, colder, more seasonable temperatures will move in.

While it will be colder from Thursday through the weekend, there is only one opportunity for snow at this time.

Light snow showers will drift across the area on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.