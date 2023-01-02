Akron police search for credit card theft suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police.

The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St.

Akron police said the stolen cards were used at stores in Fairlawn and Montrose.

Akron theft suspect ((Source: Akron police))

According to officers, the suspect was last seen driving the below Mazda SUV.

Vehicle used in Akron theft ((Source: Akron police))

If you have any information about this crime and/or suspect, please call Akron Police Detective C. Hill, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Callers can remain anonymous.

