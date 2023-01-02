2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron police search for credit card theft suspect

(Source: Akron police)
(Source: Akron police)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police.

The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St.

Akron police said the stolen cards were used at stores in Fairlawn and Montrose.

Akron theft suspect
Akron theft suspect((Source: Akron police))

According to officers, the suspect was last seen driving the below Mazda SUV.

Vehicle used in Akron theft
Vehicle used in Akron theft((Source: Akron police))

If you have any information about this crime and/or suspect, please call Akron Police Detective C. Hill, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
(Source: WOIO)
Police: 35-year-old man killed in Akron residential shooting
(Source: WOIO)
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
Zaniya Frazier (Source: South Euclid police)
South Euclid police search for missing Brush High School student