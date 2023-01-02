2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron police search for hit-skip driver who seriously injured pedestrian in crash

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are searching for a hit-skip diver who seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday and fled the scene of the crash.

The department is asking the public to come forward with information that could help find the driver.

The crash happened at 7:06 a.m. near East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and North Main Street.

According to police, the driver fled the scene after hitting the victim while he crossed the street.

First responders later found the 63-year-old man lying in the road. He remains in serious condition, according to police.

Investigators said the involved car will potentially have damage to its front end and windshield.

Call the Akron Police Hit-Skip Bureau at 330-375-2508 with tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron
Akron police search for credit card theft suspect
Akron police search for credit card theft suspect
Sports betting now legal in Ohio
Sports betting now legal in Ohio
(Source: Akron police)
Akron police search for credit card theft suspect