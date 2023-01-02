Akron police search for hit-skip driver who seriously injured pedestrian in crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are searching for a hit-skip diver who seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday and fled the scene of the crash.

The department is asking the public to come forward with information that could help find the driver.

The crash happened at 7:06 a.m. near East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and North Main Street.

According to police, the driver fled the scene after hitting the victim while he crossed the street.

First responders later found the 63-year-old man lying in the road. He remains in serious condition, according to police.

Investigators said the involved car will potentially have damage to its front end and windshield.

Call the Akron Police Hit-Skip Bureau at 330-375-2508 with tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.