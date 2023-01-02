2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff time announced for Sunday

Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh 1-8-2023 1PM from Acrisure Stadium
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic(MGN)
By Scott Piker
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Browns don’t have to wait any longer to find out when they will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 18 of the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Late Monday afternoon, the league announced the kickoff times for the entire week 18 slate of games.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers games is Sunday January 8, 2023. Kickoff is at 1pm from Acrisure Stadium, formerly Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

CBS will broadcast the game and it will air on 19 in the Cleveland television market.

A win by the Steelers and some help and they claim the seventh and final AFC playoff spot. A Browns win ends the Steelers season.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh will play at the same time as the AFC East matchups between the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh needs New England and Miami to lose.

The NFL used their flex scheduling for week 18. This season the final week of the regular season actually starts with two games on Saturday January 7, 2023.

