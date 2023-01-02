2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland gas prices have risen in the last week, GasBuddy says

Gas pump (FILE)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average gasoline prices in Cleveland have risen 30.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a news release from GasBuddy.

On Monday the average price per gallon of gas in Cleveland is $3.24.

Prices in Cleveland are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, GasBuddy says.

GasBuddy says the national average diesel price has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and averages around $4.67 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Cleveland was priced at $2.59 per gallon and the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

