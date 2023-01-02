Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony of his Parklawn Drive apartment in Glenville.

First responders pronounced Williams dead on scene. He’d been shot in the face and head, according to police.

Officers said Williams’ front door was damaged in a burglary, so he’d been climbing over the banister and onto the balcony in order to get inside.

According to police, that’s what Williams was doing when he got shot by an unknown suspect.

Officer later learned the 43-year-old and a neighbor had issues, police said, but there are no arrests at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

