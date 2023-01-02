2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday.

A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations.

Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

  • Officers said a 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and foot. It happened around 2 a.m. on Glendale Avenue.
  • A security guard shot a 58-year-old man in the butt, according to police. It happened before 3 p.m. on Euclid Avenue.
  • Two men were shot around 10:20 p.m. on Central Avenue, police said. The victims are 35 and 36 years old.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

  • Officers said a 31-year-old woman was shot multiple times in her legs just after midnight on West 85th Street.
  • According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in his eye. It happened before 1 a.m. on near East 154th Street and Harvard Avenue.
  • Police said a 19-year-old man reported being shot around 1 a.m. in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue. He received an injury to the hand.
  • A 24-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, officers said. It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Lakeshore Boulevard.
  • According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle on Colfax Avenue as he was walking home. It happened around 4 a.m.
  • Officers said a 40-year-old man received injuries to both arms and his chest in a shooting. It happened around 5:45 a.m. on East 76th Street.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff time announced for Sunday
Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say
New year, same problems: Neighbors in Hough call for removal of tree that fell into home
New year, same problems: Neighbors in Collinwood call for removal of tree that fell into home
Cleveland gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy
Cleveland gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy