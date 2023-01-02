Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday.

A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations.

Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Officers said a 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and foot. It happened around 2 a.m. on Glendale Avenue.

A security guard shot a 58-year-old man in the butt, according to police. It happened before 3 p.m. on Euclid Avenue.

Two men were shot around 10:20 p.m. on Central Avenue, police said. The victims are 35 and 36 years old.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Officers said a 31-year-old woman was shot multiple times in her legs just after midnight on West 85th Street.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in his eye. It happened before 1 a.m. on near East 154th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Police said a 19-year-old man reported being shot around 1 a.m. in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue. He received an injury to the hand.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, officers said. It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Lakeshore Boulevard.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle on Colfax Avenue as he was walking home. It happened around 4 a.m.

Officers said a 40-year-old man received injuries to both arms and his chest in a shooting. It happened around 5:45 a.m. on East 76th Street.

