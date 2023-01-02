Garland doubtful, Mobley questionable tonight vs. Bulls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers said goodbye to 2022 with a 103-102 win over the Bulls in Chicago on New Years Eve. The wine and gold hope to start 2023 the same way when they host the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at 7pm Monday evening.

The Cavaliers will have to do so a little shorthanded again, no pun intended. Cleveland won without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on Saturday. Both could sit out tonight as well.

Cavs guard Darius Garland (thumb) listed as doubtful for tonight on 2:30 injury report. Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 2, 2023

Garland is listed as doubtful. He is battling a thumb injury suffered in Thursday’s loss against the Indiana Pacers. Mobley is questionable. He’s battling an ankle injury.

If either or both Cavaliers starters can not play, Cleveland will look for Caris LeVert and Kevin Love to step up just they they both did in Saturday’s win in Chicago. LeVert scored a game high 23 points. Love added 20.

The Cavaliers are currently a four point favorite over Chicago according to Caesars Sportsbook.

