2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Garland doubtful, Mobley questionable tonight vs. Bulls

Cavaliers look to go 3-0 over Chicago this season
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in action as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in action as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers said goodbye to 2022 with a 103-102 win over the Bulls in Chicago on New Years Eve. The wine and gold hope to start 2023 the same way when they host the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at 7pm Monday evening.

The Cavaliers will have to do so a little shorthanded again, no pun intended. Cleveland won without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on Saturday. Both could sit out tonight as well.

Garland is listed as doubtful. He is battling a thumb injury suffered in Thursday’s loss against the Indiana Pacers. Mobley is questionable. He’s battling an ankle injury.

If either or both Cavaliers starters can not play, Cleveland will look for Caris LeVert and Kevin Love to step up just they they both did in Saturday’s win in Chicago. LeVert scored a game high 23 points. Love added 20.

The Cavaliers are currently a four point favorite over Chicago according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Akron police search for shooter who killed mother, injured 5-year-old daughter
Akron police search for shooter who killed mother, injured 5-year-old daughter
Browns vs Steelers
Plenty at stake for Browns Sunday against Steelers
1-on-1 interview: Justin Bibb recounts challenges, successes in 1st year as Cleveland mayor
1-on-1 interview: Justin Bibb recounts challenges, successes in 1st year as Cleveland mayor
Ceremonial betting ticket at debut of Ceasars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse debuts Caesars Sportsbook, on heels of sports gambling legalization