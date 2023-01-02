Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop in September.

David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, was indicted on the charges of assault and resisting arrest. Koubeck is also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

According to Willoughby police, a female officer pulled over Koubeck on Sept. 10, 2022 on Lost Nation Road for traffic violations.

Koubeck is then seen on dash camera video exiting his vehicle and arguing with the officer.

Koubeck allegedly continued to refuse the officer’s orders, which led to a physical struggle.

Four citizens stopped after seeing the road-side struggle. They helped restrain Koubeck until more Willoughby police officers arrived.

David Koubeck (Source: Willoughby police)

After the incident, the Willoughby police officer was evaluated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

Koubek remains out on bond.

