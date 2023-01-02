2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Inmate who escaped from Columbus hospital arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson (Source: Crawford County Sheriff)
Jacob Davidson (Source: Crawford County Sheriff)(Crawford County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate who escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus on Dec. 29 was arrested in West Virginia on Jan. 1.

According to Crawford County Sheriff deputies, Jacob Davidson was taken into custody in Chapmanville, WV by West Virginia State Police at 10:34 p.m.

Davidson, 38, had been undergoing psychiatric treatment at the hospital since Dec. 20 after being arrested in November for allegedly shooting at a Bucyrus police officer.

Crawford County Sheriff deputies said on Nov. 10, Davidson was pulled over by a Bucyrus police officer, for investigation into an earlier shooting.

After pulling over, Davidson allegedly shot at the officer, who returned fire. Neither Davidson or the officer were injured.

Davidson was later indicted on the charges of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near a prohibited premises, disrupting public services and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Davidson is now waiting to be extradited back to Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Nathan Mcatee (Source: WOIO)
Portage County man accused of killing 11-year-old brother, found not competent to stand trial
(Source: Willoughby police)
Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer
Mentor-on-the-Lake police have free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire