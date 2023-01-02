Inmate who escaped from Columbus hospital arrested in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate who escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus on Dec. 29 was arrested in West Virginia on Jan. 1.

According to Crawford County Sheriff deputies, Jacob Davidson was taken into custody in Chapmanville, WV by West Virginia State Police at 10:34 p.m.

Davidson, 38, had been undergoing psychiatric treatment at the hospital since Dec. 20 after being arrested in November for allegedly shooting at a Bucyrus police officer.

Crawford County Sheriff deputies said on Nov. 10, Davidson was pulled over by a Bucyrus police officer, for investigation into an earlier shooting.

After pulling over, Davidson allegedly shot at the officer, who returned fire. Neither Davidson or the officer were injured.

Davidson was later indicted on the charges of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near a prohibited premises, disrupting public services and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Davidson is now waiting to be extradited back to Ohio.

