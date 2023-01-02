2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lakewood man ordered to pay over $27K to animal shelter after police remove 41 dogs from home

Ernest R. Lazor has a lengthy criminal history involving his dogs dating back to 2018.
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -A 71-year-old Lakewood man living with almost four dozen dogs at his home will have to pay up if he wants his dogs back.

Last month, police rescued 41 beagle dogs from Ernest Lazor’s home on Waterbury Road after multiple calls for action.

Lakewood Police officers said the house was full of feces.

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions

“Numerous animals are not spayed or neutered so their having puppies and offspring and the conditions inside the home are very unkempt and unclean,” said Captain Gary Stone, Lakewood Police Department.

The smell, so bad, Lazor was cited back in August 2022 for “noxious or offensive odors.”

It’s one of nine criminal cases 19 Investigates uncovered, involving Lazor and the dogs, dating back to 2018.

On Dec. 19, the dogs were taken to Lakewood Animal shelter and are being cared for as officials investigate the case.

On Dec, 29, Lazor faced a judge where the city laid out how much it’ll cost the Shelter to take care of the dogs for 30 days: a whopping $27,078 due by Friday, Jan. 6.

The court decided Lazor will have to foot that bill if he wants to keep his dogs.

Many are wondering where all of the dogs will live.

The city of Lakewood condemned Lazor’s home on Waterbury Road with investigators telling 19 News it’s unlivable and will have to be gutted.

19 Investigates found records showing that Lazor purchased 26 acres of vacant land in Trumbull County back in October 2022.

19 News called Lazor to ask what his intentions are for those dogs if he pays the fine and gets them back but he did not return calls to our newsroom.

Lazor is due back in court Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Lakewood man ordered to pay over $27K to animal shelter after police remove 41 dogs from home
Lakewood man ordered to pay over $27K to animal shelter after police remove 41 dogs from home
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff time announced for Sunday
Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say
Cleveland gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy
Cleveland gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy
New year, same problems: Neighbors in Hough call for removal of tree that fell into home
New year, same problems: Neighbors in Collinwood call for removal of tree that fell into home