Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police.

Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.

He was able to bring his Ford Fiesta back onto the road, before he lost control again.

The driver, whose name is not being released, then crashed into a guardrail and a bridge support.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and police said it is not known at this time if alcohol was a factor.

