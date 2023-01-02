Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police.

Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.

He was able to bring his Ford Fiesta back onto the road, before he lost control again.

The driver, whose name is not being released, then crashed into a guardrail and a bridge support.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and police said it is not known at this time if alcohol was a factor.

