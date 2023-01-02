Mentor-on-the-Lake police have free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are now offering free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners, due to the rise in Hyundai vehicle thefts across the area.

To obtain a free lock, residents must provide a driver’s license, proof of residence and proof of registration.

The locks are for Hyundai vehicles that use a physical key to start the ignition, not models with a key FOB.

Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the steering wheel locks will be available on a first come, first served basis until the locks are gone.

Hyundai has announced they are developing a software update to further secure the targeted vehicles. It is expected to be ready in the first half of 2023.

