Mentor-on-the-Lake police have free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners

(Mentor-on-the-Lake Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are now offering free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners, due to the rise in Hyundai vehicle thefts across the area.

To obtain a free lock, residents must provide a driver’s license, proof of residence and proof of registration.

The locks are for Hyundai vehicles that use a physical key to start the ignition, not models with a key FOB.

Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the steering wheel locks will be available on a first come, first served basis until the locks are gone.

Hyundai has announced they are developing a software update to further secure the targeted vehicles. It is expected to be ready in the first half of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

