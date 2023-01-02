Minimum wage increased in 23 states

(CNN) – Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise.

As of Sunday, hourly minimum wages in 23 states rose as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour to account for cost-of-living changes.

The increases will affect nearly 8.5 million workers.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t changed since 2009.

Additionally, nearly 30 cities and counties across the U.S. will increase their minimum wage, according to the EPI, a left-leaning think tank.

The states that saw an increase in the minimum wage include:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Additionally, these states will see an increase in the minimum wage later in 2023:

Connecticut

Florida

Nevada

Oregon

