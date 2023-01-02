2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Very warm and unsettled through Wednesday

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:50 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm is ejecting out of Colorado this evening. The cold front with this system will track through our area Wednesday. Ohio will remain on the warm side of the storm in the meantime. Expect a cloudy sky today. Fog this morning. A warm front in the area will trigger just isolated showers. High temperatures around 50 degrees. Drizzle and a few showers around tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight. The threat of rain increases by tomorrow morning. The rain could be heavy at times tomorrow morning. A strong south wind sets up with gusts over 40 mph at times. Near record warmth tomorrow as temperatures surge well in the 60s. I’ll be more confident in breaking a record if we get a few peeks of afternoon sun. We don’t see much rain in the area during the afternoon. It remains very warm Wednesday with scattered showers and storms as the cold front rolls through.

