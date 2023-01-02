2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County man accused of killing 11-year-old brother, found not competent to stand trial

Nathan Mcatee (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.

Windham police said Nathan McAtee killed Joseph McAtee on April 19, 2022.

Joseph was found dead in their their Cloverleaf Road apartment building.

Police said he suffered stab wounds to his neck, back and stomach.

According to police, the family had recently moved to the area and there have been no previous contacts made with the department.

Nathan will continue undergoing treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare, a maximum security hospital.

