2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Proper hydration linked to lower risk of disease and early death, study says

A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early...
A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early death.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proper hydration is known to help day-to-day functions, but a new study suggests it can also slow down aging and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

The National Institute of Health looked at serum sodium data from 11,000 people over 30 years. That number increases when we drink fewer fluids. A normal level is between 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter.

According to the study, those at the high end of the range had a 10% to 15% higher chance of being biologically older than their chronological age compared to those on the lower end of the spectrum.

They also had a 64% higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes and dementia.

The study found low serum sodium level also increased the risk of early death and faster aging.

Researchers did not have information on how much water participants drank.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends drinking nine cups of water a day for women and 12 and a half cups of water a day for men.

About half of the global population does not meet those guidelines.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body lies in state at the Vatican on Monday.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state
Soccer fans line up to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila...
Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican
Orange County Fire Rescue reportedly rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost...
More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel