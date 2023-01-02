2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse debuts Caesars Sportsbook, on heels of sports gambling legalization

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the first time ever, you can legally bet on sports in Ohio.

For Cleveland Cavaliers fans, the chance is right inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the just-opened Caesars Sportsbook, only steps away from the game.

“It’s a good thing you can put $10 down and possibly win $200″ said one Cavs fan.

On Monday morning, City of Cleveland leaders, Cavs officials and legends, and Caesars Sportsbook leaders like David Grolman showed off the inside of the Vegas style sportsbook, just hours before the Cavs took on the Chicago Bulls.

The approximately 10,355 square foot sportsbook will feature wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions, five betting windows, and 15 betting kiosks.

The second level of the sportsbook includes an elevated lounge-like atmosphere with sofas, chairs, and cocktail tables.

Both the lower and upper levels will have bars and feature an extensive menu

Nic Barlage, with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, said the journey to partner with Ceasars Sportsbook took three years.

“At the end of the day, when we start like this around creating additional amenities and experiences the fan is at the center of everything that we do,” said Barlage.

He told 19 News the money made from Ohio sports gambling also goes back to help young people in the community.

“98% of the tax revenue that’s generated from sports gambling goes right back in the schools,” said Barlage.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

