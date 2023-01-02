South Euclid police search for missing Brush High School student

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Zaniya Frazier was last seen by her mom around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.

Zaniya Frazier ((Source: South Euclid police))

Her mom told police Zaniya got into a black SUV with several friends, but has not been heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, red pants, and brown boots.

Zaniya is a student at Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst.

If you have any information, please call police at 216-381-1234 or email RKrizmanic@sepolice.us.

