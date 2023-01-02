U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
