16-year-old boy fatally shot in Mansfield hotel

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a Mansfield hotel Tuesday morning.

Mansfield police responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. around 10:45a.m. after a hotel employee heard multiple gunshots.

Officers said they found the victim during their search of the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

His name is not being released at this time.

Mansfield police said they are working to determine what led to the teen’s murder and anyone with information is asked to call them at 419-755-9791.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

