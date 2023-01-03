2 Strong 4 Bullies
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania

Anthony Kennedy (Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30.

Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23, was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13.

Adrianna K. Taylor
Adrianna K. Taylor(WOIO)

Taylor’s body was found in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, PA on Nov. 24, officials said.

19 News has learned Taylor’s body was found inside of a tote bag, which was placed inside a bigger construction bag.

The bags were found under wet and dry concrete.

Police in Wilkinsburg were tipped off to the crime by a neighbor, who has a Ring doorbell camera that recorded “suspicious activity in front of the home,” officials said.

Investigators also confirmed Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head and the arrest warrant suggests the murder took place in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Kennedy and Taylor were living together in the 3200 block of West 98th Street before she disappeared.

19 Investigates uncovered documents that show Kennedy has a violent criminal history.

Kennedy is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

