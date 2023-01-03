2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron.

Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found no victims, but did find evidence of a crime.

Several minutes later, officers were notified of a shooting victim outside a home in the 900 block of Oakland Ave.

Responding officers immediately administered first aid to the 21-year-old man by applying a tourniquet and direct pressure on the visible wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name is not being released.

The second victim, a 19-year-old man, was brought to the hospital by private transportation while police were processing the crime scene. Police said his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police added their investigation is ongoing and detectives are still working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

