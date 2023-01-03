2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave.
This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.
Both victim’s are women. At this time their conditions are not known.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
