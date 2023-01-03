2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron mayor calls for ‘swift and agreeable resolution’ by school district, teacher’s union

(woio)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a statement Tuesday about the potential strike by the Akron Education Association.

Akron teachers issued a 10-day strike notice Dec. 28 threatening a strike that could begin on Jan. 9.

Akron Education Association issues a 10-day strike notice

The Akron teacher’s union contract expired on June 30.

Horrigan’s full statement is copied below:

“As a former teacher with many close ties to those working in Akron Public Schools, I wholeheartedly respect our educators and the work they do day in and day out for our children. I believe they deserve fair compensation for their efforts and a safe work environment. I also understand the complexities involved for the administrative staff and budgeting appropriately for a sustainable solution. I offer the full support of the Mayor’s office to help both sides reach a mutually agreeable conclusion and am willing to assist in any mediation efforts.

Schools have become more important than ever, and I know that no one involved wants to see our schools shut down. For some children, their school building is their only consistent safe space and place of normalcy. We learned through the pandemic how vital an in-person education is and the consequences involved when that’s not possible. Our teachers, parents, administration, and community alike don’t want to see a lapse in our children’s education. I urge both sides to seek a swift and agreeable resolution for all involved.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

