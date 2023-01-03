Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours.

Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and will be giving a civil service test on Feb. 7.

“Once the new hires are on board we will be better acclimated to have the officers assigned on a full time basis at Beachwood Place,” said Chief McLaughlin.

The opening of the substation inside the mall located in the 26000 block of Cedar Rd. was made possible thanks to the $559,073 the city received from the American Rescue Plan Funding Grant in 2022.

The substation is located on the mall’s second floor, near the food court.

