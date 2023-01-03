2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns send prayers to Bills’ Damar Hamlin after collapse on field

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns quickly sent their thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was administered CPR on the field after collapsing during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

[ Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field ]

[ NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin ]

The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition after being driven to the hospital in an ambulance.

The injury suspended the game, which was officially postponed just over an hour later.

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Tommy Togiai tweeted out their support for fellow NFL player:

The Pro Football Hall of Fame extended their support to Hamlin and his family:

Football teams across the state, from college to high school, are also rallying around Hamlin:

The Buffalo Bills took a moment on Twitter to recognize the show of support they’ve seen from across the league:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff time announced for Sunday
Browns vs Steelers
Plenty at stake for Browns Sunday against Steelers
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is carted off the field after an injury during...
Is Browns RB Kareem Hunt done in Cleveland?
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
Should Nick Chubb and other Browns stars play today?