Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect

Brian Bodenschatz
Brian Bodenschatz(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man.

Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area.

According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent weeks.

There is also a warrant for Bodenschatz’s arrest in connection to a burglary, investigators say.

